The Boston Red Sox are breaking camp with one of the top prospects in baseball on their big-league roster. Infielder Kristian Campbell has been told he made the team, per MassLive.

The 22-year-old Campbell was drafted out of Georgia Tech in the fourth round in 2023 and has remarkably improved his standing in the organization since. Last season, he rose from High-A (40 games) to Double-A (56 games) to Triple-A (19 games), hitting a combined .330/.439/.558 with 32 doubles, 20 homers, 77 RBI, 94 runs and 24 steals.

He was ranked as the third-best prospect in all of baseball by R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports back in February. Here's what Anderson had to say:

Campbell has greatly boosted his stock since being drafted in the fourth round during summer 2023. He trained his bat speed over the winter, empowering him to launch 20 home runs last year after smoking only four during his single season at Georgia Tech. Campbell's added muscle gives him a well-rounded game: he has a good feel for contact and the zone alike; he's an above-average runner; and the Red Sox continue to play him at shortstop, albeit while giving him looks elsewhere on the diamond, too. Campbell already has the appearance of being a draft-day steal. Expect him to continue to enhance that perception in 2025, likely while spending a lot of time in the majors.

Last season, Campbell played 36 games at shortstop, 36 at second base, 25 in center field and five at third base.

One might recall that Campbell's name was bandied about early this spring once the Red Sox were known to have signed Alex Bregman. When word broke that the Red Sox wanted to play Bregman at third base, that would leave second open for Campbell, pushing incumbent third baseman Rafael Devers to designated hitter.

Devers then pushed back, saying he's the third baseman on the team while Bregman said he was open to moving. This would have possibly kept Devers at third and with Bregman playing second, there wouldn't be an open spot for Campbell to play. In the weeks since, Devers has come out and said he's had a change of heart and will do whatever is best for the team.

As such, it appears the coast is clear for Bregman to play third with Devers at DH and Campbell to try and make his mark as the everyday second baseman. It's always possible he's a part-time player, too, of course, and it'll be interesting to see both how the Red Sox deploy him and how he plays to start his MLB career.