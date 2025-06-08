At some point soon -- I don't know when exactly but soon -- the Boston Red Sox will call up top prospect Roman Anthony, and turn him loose on the American League. Until that happens, Anthony will continue terrorizing pitchers in Triple-A.

Anthony clobbered a titanic 497-foot grand slam against the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night. It left his bat at 115.6 mph. Check it out.

That is the third longest minor-league home run tracked by Statcast since they started tracking the minors in 2021. Only two levels -- Triple-A and Low Class-A -- are tracked, but that's still a lot of games and a lot of home runs. Jo Adell hit a 514-foot bomb in Triple-A in June 2023 and Peyton Burdick hit a 500-footer in Triple-A last May.

The longest major league home run of the Statcast era (since 2015) is a 505-foot blast by Nomar Mazara in June 2019. There have been only four homers tracked at 497 feet or longer at the MLB level by Statcast, and three of the four were at Coors Field.

Going into Saturday's game, Anthony was hitting .291/.422/.485 with nine home runs in 56 Triple-A games. And he just turned 21 last month. Anthony is almost six years younger than the average Triple-A player. It is no surprise then that our R.J. Anderson ranked him the No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2025. Here's his write-up:

The short hook: Accomplished young outfielder with room to grow Anthony has a lot working in his favor. He won't celebrate his 21st birthday until the summer, yet he's already authored an impressive 35-game stretch in Triple-A, during which he recorded a .983 OPS and a walk for every strikeout. His advanced metrics, including his 90th percentile exit velocity and his in-zone contact percentage, line up with those posted by James Wood and Junior Caminero; his chase rate, meanwhile, was superior to both. (Wood and Caminero subsequently hit well in the majors.) If there's an area where Anthony could obviously stand to improve, it has to be with respect to pulling the ball in the air. He has immense raw strength, the kind that could eventually result in 30-plus homers annually; it's eyebrow-raising, then, that he pulled just 4% of his Triple-A fly balls (the MLB average last season was over 9%). This ranking is a bet on Anthony's youth and talent allowing him to figure out that component over the coming years. Even without it, he's a high-quality prospect nearing arrival.

How the Red Sox will fit Anthony into the lineup remains unclear. He's a lefty hitting outfielder and the Red Sox already have two pretty good lefty hitting outfielders in Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran. Center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela is a terrific defender and signed long-term, so he won't be displaced. Rafael Devers is locked into the DH spot as well.

Red Sox brass has shot down the ideal of playing Anthony at first base, a position he has never played as a professional. Duran's name has surfaced in trade rumors, mostly because other teams want him, not because the Red Sox are looking to move him. I'm not sure how Boston will get Anthony into the lineup, but it has to happen soon. He's just about ready.

The Red Sox went into Saturday's game with the New York Yankees having lost 10 of their last 13 games. They are 30-35 and 4 ½ games out of a wild-card spot.