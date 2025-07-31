The Boston Red Sox have acquired right-handed pitcher Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers just minutes before Thursday's Major League Baseball trade deadline, the team announced Thursday. In return, the Dodgers will receive outfielder/first baseman James Tibbs III and outfielder Zach Ehrhard. Tibbs is one of the prospects the Red Sox received in the recent trade of Rafael Devers to the Giants.

May, who turns 28 years of age in September, has mostly struggled this season for the Dodgers. In 18 starts and one relief appearance, May has pitched to a 4.85 ERA (84 ERA+) with 97 strikeouts and 40 unintentional walks in 104 innings. The 2025 season marks his comeback from Tommy John surgery. For his career, May has an ERA+ of 113 across parts of six MLB seasons. He's owed the balance of a $2.14 million salary for 2025 and is eligible for free agency this coming offseason.

As for Tibbs, the 22-year-old Florida State product is a former No. 13 overall pick. This season, he's split time between High-A and Double-A with a slash line of .232/.359/.404 and 13 home runs in 86 games. He has an OPS of .733 across parts of two minor-league seasons. Ehrhard, 22, has likewise been at High-A and Double-A this season. The former 13th-rounder has a .737 OPS for his pro career.

Boston is need of pitching depth, particularly in the rotation, and that was the case even after dealing for Steven Matz from the Cardinals. May does have some bullpen experience, but unlike Matz he's presently stretched out as a starter. The Red Sox are presently in second wild card position in the American League and also trying to remain with range of the first-place Blue Jays in the AL East.

As for the Dodgers, their rotation is uncommonly deep when healthy. The forthcoming return from injury of lefty Blake Snell probably made May expendable, and May's aforementioned struggles no doubt contributed to that perception. The reigning champion Dodgers are in first place in the National League West.