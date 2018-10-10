Red Sox troll Yankees by blasting 'New York, New York' in Yankee Stadium clubhouse after advancing to ALCS

After Game 2 -- which the Yankees won in Fenway Park -- Aaron Judge left Fenway Park playing Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." The iconic song is played in Yankee Stadium after every Yankees victory and the move was seen as some sort of trolling from the Yankees superstar right fielder.

The move has backfired.

The Red Sox went into Yankee Stadium and took Games 3 and 4, closing down the Yankees to advance to the ALCS. That meant they got to pop some champagne bottles in the visitor's clubhouse at Yankee Stadium. Enemy territory!

They returned the favor in the clubhouse with a little Frank Sinatra:

After Yankees Game 2 Win: Aaron Judge plays "New York, New York" walking out of Fenway



Tonight: Red Sox return the favorpic.twitter.com/epIHacF8GX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2018

Outstanding. I love it from both perspectives. Gamesmanship doesn't have to mean bad sportsmanship.

Kudos to the Red Sox on closing this thing down and now we wait for an ALCS between teams that combined for 211 regular-season wins. That's the most ever for that round. Let's rock.