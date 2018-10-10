Red Sox troll Yankees by blasting 'New York, New York' in Yankee Stadium clubhouse after advancing to ALCS
The Frank Sinatra song is played after Yankees wins, traditionally
After Game 2 -- which the Yankees won in Fenway Park -- Aaron Judge left Fenway Park playing Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." The iconic song is played in Yankee Stadium after every Yankees victory and the move was seen as some sort of trolling from the Yankees superstar right fielder.
The move has backfired.
The Red Sox went into Yankee Stadium and took Games 3 and 4, closing down the Yankees to advance to the ALCS. That meant they got to pop some champagne bottles in the visitor's clubhouse at Yankee Stadium. Enemy territory!
They returned the favor in the clubhouse with a little Frank Sinatra:
Outstanding. I love it from both perspectives. Gamesmanship doesn't have to mean bad sportsmanship.
Kudos to the Red Sox on closing this thing down and now we wait for an ALCS between teams that combined for 211 regular-season wins. That's the most ever for that round. Let's rock.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers-Brewers NLCS schedule, bracket
The NLCS starts Oct. 12 in Milwaukee
-
Red Sox eliminate Yankees in Game 4
The Red Sox advance to face the Astros in a juggernaut of an ALCS matchup
-
Vazquez hits short-porch special
Vazquez expanded the Boston lead in Game 4 with a short-porch special
-
Pearce helps preserve Red Sox win
Pearce deserves credit for a nifty play to save the day for Boston
-
Sale pitches relief in Red Sox win
Sale worked a perfect eighth inning, setting things up for Craig Kimbrel in a chaotic nint...
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23