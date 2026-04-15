The Minnesota Twins look to complete the sweep when they battle the Boston Red Sox in the third and final game of their series on Wednesday. Minnesota is coming off a 6-0 win on Tuesday night. The Red Sox (6-11), who are fifth in the American League East, are 3-8 on the road this season. The Twins (11-7), who are first in the AL Central, have won four in a row and are 7-2 on their home field.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The Red Sox lead the all-time series 997-961, but the Twins have won five of the last seven meetings. Boston is a -131 favorite on the money line (risk $131 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Twins odds, while the over/under, is 8. Before making any Red Sox vs. Twins picks, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Cardinals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Twins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Twins vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Twins money line Red Sox -131, Twins +111 Red Sox vs. Twins over/under 8 runs Red Sox vs. Twins run line Red Sox -1.5 (+129) Red Sox vs. Twins picks See picks at SportsLine Red Sox vs. Twins streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Red Sox vs. Twins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Red Sox vs. Twins, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. For over-under betting, the Over has hit in six of their last 10 head-to-head meetings, including one push. The Over has also hit in three of the last four Boston games, and in six of the last 10 Twins games. Minnesota enters the game with one of the more prolific offenses in MLB, and is second in the American League in runs scored with 98.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.5 total bases for Boston's Roman Anthony, Caleb Durbin, Jarren Duran, Willson Contreras, Wilyer Abreu, Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer. The Twins, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Byron Buxton, Ryan Jeffers and Josh Bell. The model projects 9.9 combined runs as the Over hits in 61.4% of simulations. Get the Red Sox vs. Twins money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Twins vs. Red Sox picks

After simulating every pitch of Twins vs. Red Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Twins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.