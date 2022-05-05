The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox square off at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon. The teams split the first two games of a three-game series in Boston. Los Angeles is 16-10 to begin the 2022 season, though the Angels have lost three of the last five games. Boston is 10-15 overall and 3-8 in the last 11 contests.

Red Sox vs. Angels money line: Angels -150, Red Sox +130

Red Sox vs. Angels over-under: 8 runs

Red Sox vs. Angels run line: Angels -1.5 (+115)

LAA: The Angels are 8-5 in road games

BOS: The Red Sox are 4-5 in home games

Why you should back the Angels

Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind force for the Angels. The reigning AL MVP is set to take the mound on Thursday, and he boasts a 3.31 ERA since the start of the 2021 season. Over that sample of 27 starts, Ohtani is averaging 11.2 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings, and right-handed hitters have an ugly .564 OPS against him over his entire career. At the plate, Ohtani is also elite with four home runs and four stolen bases in 2022 after 46 home runs and a league-leading eight triples a year ago.

From there, the Angels have the superior offense on paper. Los Angeles leads the American League in on-base percentage, hits, stolen bases and runs scored, with the Angels also ranking in the top four of the AL in home runs, walks, batting average, OPS and slugging percentage. In contrast, Boston is in the bottom five of the AL in home runs and runs scored, with bottom-tier marks in stolen bases, walks and on-base percentage so far in 2022.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston holds home-field advantage in this matchup and, if nothing else, the Red Sox have more talent than their early-season record suggests. On offense, Boston leads the American League with 51 doubles, and the Red Sox are also in the top five of the AL in strikeout avoidance. The Red Sox have a deep roster, and they can also rely on a veteran option on the mound. Left-hander Rich Hill takes the ball for Boston, and has a 3.71 ERA across four starts during the 2022 season.

Dating back to 2015, Hill has a sterling 3.16 ERA over a very large sample, and left-handed batters are flummoxed by him. In Hill's lengthy career, he has kept left-handed hitters to a .647 OPS, and while the Angels are off to a strong offensive start, they do have one weakness. Los Angeles has the second-most strikeouts in the American League this season.

How to make Angels vs. Red Sox picks

