Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 1 lineups: Brock Holt starts after hitting for cycle in ALDS

BOSTON -- For only the third time in baseball history, two teams with 103-plus wins will meet in a postseason series. The Boston Red Sox (108-54) and Houston Astros (103-59) open the 2018 ALCS with Game 1 at Fenway Park on Saturday night. The 1912 World Series (Red Sox vs. Giants) and 1942 World Series (Cardinals vs. Yankees) are the only other two postseason series featuring two 103-plus win teams.

Saturday afternoon both the Astros and Red Sox announced their starting lineups for ALCS Game 1.

Visiting Astros

  1. CF George Springer
  2. 2B Jose Altuve
  3. 3B Alex Bregman
  4. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  5. DH Tyler White
  6. LF Marwin Gonzalez
  7. SS Carlos Correa
  8. C Martin Maldonado
  9. RF Josh Reddick

    RHP Justin Verlander

Fairly standard lineup against a left-hander for the Astros. It is notable how far Correa has slipped in the batting order though. He hasn't been right seemingly all season -- Correa hit .180/.261/.256 in his final 37 regular season games before going 1 for 10 in the ALDS -- and he recently admitted his back is still bothering him. It's hard to believe a healthy Correa could hit this poorly. He must be really grinding through the injury right now.

Home Red Sox

  1. RF Mookie Betts
  2. LF Andrew Benintendi
  3. DH J.D. Martinez
  4. SS Xander Bogaerts
  5. 1B Steve Pearce
  6. 2B Brock Holt
  7. 3B Eduardo Nunez
  8. CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
  9. C Sandy Leon

    LHP Chris Sale

First baseman Mitch Moreland is on the ALCS roster but he continues to deal with a minor hamstring issue. Normally he would be in the starting lineup against a right-handed pitcher. Pearce instead fills in at first base for the time being.

More notable than the first base situation is the second base situation. Ian Kinsler, who is 8 for 43 (.186) in his career against Verlander, sits in favor of Holt. Holt of course hit the first cycle in postseason history in Game 3 of the ALDS earlier this week. That was his only start of the postseason so far. He'll be back in the lineup for ALCS Game 1 on Saturday.

