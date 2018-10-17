Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 3: Steve Pearce comes up clutch with first career playoff home run

In Game 3 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Dodgers on Tuesday, Steve Pearce was robbed of a likely RBI hit by Tony Kemp in the third inning. However, in his sixth inning at-bat, Pearce made sure that Kemp couldn't rob him of a hit, crushing a 456-foot home run over the left-field wall to give Boston a one-run lead:

Pearce's first career postseason home run came off right-hander Joe Smith, and put Boston back up 3-2 in the sixth.

Pearce is making a case to stay in the Red Sox lineup even if first baseman Mitch Moreland is healthy enough to start. He's hitting 7 of 22 and filling in at first base admirably for Moreland so far in the playoffs.

