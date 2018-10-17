Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 3: Steve Pearce comes up clutch with first career playoff home run
Pearce puts the Red Sox up late in Game 3 of the ALCS in Houston
In Game 3 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Dodgers on Tuesday, Steve Pearce was robbed of a likely RBI hit by Tony Kemp in the third inning. However, in his sixth inning at-bat, Pearce made sure that Kemp couldn't rob him of a hit, crushing a 456-foot home run over the left-field wall to give Boston a one-run lead:
Pearce's first career postseason home run came off right-hander Joe Smith, and put Boston back up 3-2 in the sixth.
Pearce is making a case to stay in the Red Sox lineup even if first baseman Mitch Moreland is healthy enough to start. He's hitting 7 of 22 and filling in at first base admirably for Moreland so far in the playoffs.
LCS games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS, which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ALCS: Kemp somehow makes leaping catch
Kemp's catch most likely saved two runs after Dallas Keuchel's back-to-back 2-out walks
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
-
Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 4 lineups
The Brewers hold a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven NLCS
-
Marlins to remove home run sculpture
Derek Jeter will reportedly get his way when it comes to the work of baseball art
-
Report: Angels opt out of stadium lease
The Angels have ranked top-three in attendance in all but one season since 2003
-
Red Sox vs. Astros Game 3: Live updates
The winner will take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series