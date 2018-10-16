Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 3: Tony Kemp makes leaping catch at left-field wall, leaves Mookie Betts and Co. stunned

In the third inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, left-fielder Tony Kemp made a leaping catch at the wall in Minute Maid Park for the final out of the third inning. His unbelievable grab most likely saved two runs after Dallas Keuchel's back-to-back walks put runners at first and second.

Kemp's outstanding grab of Boston's Steve Pearce's fly ball left plenty of players in shock.

Tony Kemp needed every inch of his 5'6" frame to make that leaping catch at the wall on Steve Pearce's fly. Saved two runs on the play. The amazed look on Justin Verlander's face in the dugout was fantastic. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 16, 2018

Steve Pearce pulls off his helmet in disbelief at 2B after Tony Kemp saves two runs with a leaping catch against the LF fence. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 16, 2018

The Red Sox challenged the catch at the wall, since it sounded like the ball hit the wall first. After further review, they announced the catch as confirmed, meaning the MLB replay crew in New York saw conclusive evidence of the catch.

For those that thought Tony Kemp's catch hit the wall.



It didn't. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/omSV7cpFyo — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) October 16, 2018

LCS games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS, which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.