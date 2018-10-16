Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 3: Tony Kemp makes leaping catch at left-field wall, leaves Mookie Betts and Co. stunned

Kemp's catch most likely saved two runs after Dallas Keuchel's back-to-back 2-out walks

In the third inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, left-fielder Tony Kemp made a leaping catch at the wall in Minute Maid Park for the final out of the third inning. His unbelievable grab most likely saved two runs after Dallas Keuchel's back-to-back walks put runners at first and second.

Kemp's outstanding grab of Boston's Steve Pearce's fly ball left plenty of players in shock.

The Red Sox challenged the catch at the wall, since it sounded like the ball hit the wall first. After further review, they announced the catch as confirmed, meaning the MLB replay crew in New York saw conclusive evidence of the catch.  

