Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 5 starting lineups: Moreland returns for Boston, Astros make several changes
Moreland has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury this postseason
HOUSTON -- Thursday night, the Boston Red Sox will look to clinch the American League pennant with a win in ALCS Game 5 over the Houston Astros. The Red Sox won a thrilling Game 4 on Wednesday to take a 3-1 series lead. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Both clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 5 on Wednesday afternoon. Here's the batting order the visiting Red Sox will use:
- RF Mookie Betts
- LF Andrew Benintendi
- DH J.D. Martinez
- SS Xander Bogaerts
- 1B Mitch Moreland
- 2B Ian Kinsler
- 3B Rafael Devers
- C Christian Vazquez
- CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
LHP David Price
Moreland has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury this postseason and this will be his first start since ALDS Game 2 nearly two weeks ago. He has pinch-hit in every postseason game since then, but this will be his first time playing the field. Aside from Moreland, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is sticking with Devers over Eduardo Nunez at third base, though Brock Holt moves to the bench in deference to Kinsler at second base.
Now here is the starting nine Astros manager A.J. Hinch will use in Game 5:
- 3B Alex Bregman
- RF George Springer
- DH Jose Altuve
- SS Carlos Correa
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- 2B Marwin Gonzalez
- LF Tony Kemp
- C Martin Maldonado
- CF Jake Marisnick
RHP Justin Verlander
Bregman remains at leadoff -- he led off Game 4 as well -- and Altuve remains at DH due to his nagging knee injury, otherwise there are several lineup changes for the Astros. Correa, who struggled for weeks while batting a back injury at the end of the regular season, is moved up into the cleanup spot. He's hitting .400/.500/.467 in the ALCS and is starting to find his stroke, hence the move back into a more prominent lineup spot.
With the left-hander Price starting for the Red Sox, Josh Reddick is out of the lineup in favor of the right-handed hitting Marisnick, who really isn't much of a hitter. He hit .211/.276/.399 overall during the regular season and .234/.289/.404 against lefties. Reddick hit .269/.319/.507 against lefties this year, though it's a small sample (144 plate appearances). I reckon we'll see Reddick in Game 5 at some point, likely off the bench once the Red Sox get into their right-handed heavy bullpen.
