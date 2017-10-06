Red Sox vs. Astros ALDS Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Red Sox vs. Astros, AL Division Series (1-0 HOU)





Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Starting Pitchers: Drew Pomeranz (17-6) vs. Dallas Kuechel (14-5)

TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

Online Stream: fuboTV (try free) or Fox Sports GO

Live Stats: GameTracker

Drew Pomeranz is looking to carry a stellar regular season into what amounts to a must-win game for the Red Sox. After Chris Sale was rocked and Jose Altuve went off to the tune of three home runs in Game 1, plus a clean outing from Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Red Sox are down 1-0. If they're able to steal Game 2, it would be huge for them heading back home. However, against Dallas Kuechel, that's no mean feat. Kuechel had an ERA of 2.00 over his final three regular season starts, but he has struggled against the Red Sox historically.

Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox bats will try to bounce back from a slow start in Game 1, in which they scored only two runs and looked over-matched by Verlander, who is continuing his dominant run since being traded to the Astros. If Kuechel gets the job done on Friday, the Astros will have a comfortable lead heading to Fenway for Game 3. This game could be pivotal for the series, and it will be seen if the nerves of Pomeranz's first playoff start get to him.