Red Sox vs. Astros: Altuve becomes ninth player with three homers in a playoff game
Altuve is taking his stellar season up a notch in October
Jose Altuve's postseason is off to a historic start. Altuve has homered three times from the three-spot in the lineup, once as the back end of back-to-back homers in the first inning, once to give the Astros a 5-2 lead in the fifth, and finally a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh to put the Astros up 8-2.
Altuve is in serious MVP consideration after an outstanding 2017, but right now that is undoubtedly the last thing on the superstar's mind.
Altuve's regular season was outstanding by any metric. He batted .346, had a .410 on-base-percentage and an OPS of .957. Altuve also had 24 home runs to along with his unparalleled ability to put the ball in play, and he's taking that power trip to the playoffs. All of these numbers came while leading the Astros to first place in the AL West with 101 wins, granting them the second seed and their second playoff appearance as an American League team.
It's the 10th time in MLB history and the first time since Pablo Sandoval in 2012 that a player has hit three home runs in a single playoff game -- Babe Ruth did it twice -- but Altuve is ensuring that regardless of results, this postseason will be one to remember for the Astros.
The Astros touched up Red Sox ace Chris Sale a bit, but Altuve showed once again why he's one of the best hitters in baseball. With Sale out of the game, Altuve is proving that he doesn't care who is on the mound. You can follow along with all of the action in our GameTracker.
