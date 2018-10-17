Red Sox vs. Astros: Boston continues to get big contributions from role players in ALCS

HOUSTON -- It takes more than talent to win the World Series these days. Every contender boasts a deep roster 1-25 and they use analytics-drive scouting reports to develop precise game plans. You need talent, you need good health, and you need to be smart. And sometimes that still isn't enough.

Oftentimes the last club standing at the end of the season is the team that receives unexpected contributions in the postseason. The team that had the last guy in the bullpen get keys outs or the bottom of the order come up big. And, so far this season, no team is getting more contributions from their role players than the Red Sox.

In ALCS Game 3 on Tuesday (BOS 8, HOU 2), platoon first baseman Steve Pearce clobbered a long go-ahead home run against Joe Smith in the sixth inning, giving the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. Pearce was only allowed to face the right-hander Smith because Mitch Moreland, his platoon partner at first base, is nursing a hamstring injury and has not started since ALDS Game 2.

Two innings after Pearce gave the BoSox the lead, No. 9 hitter Jackie Bradley broke the game open with a grand slam against Roberto Osuna. That came after pinch-hitters Brock Holt and Moreland were hit by two-strike pitches to load the bases and force in an insurance run, respectively. Bradley busted Game 3 wide open.

That grand slam is Bradley's second extra-base hit with the bases loaded in the ALCS. He banged the go-ahead bases-clearing double off the Green Monster against Gerrit Cole in the third inning of Game 3, remember. Bradley went 1 for 17 with the bases loaded during the regular season. He now has two hits with the bases loaded in the ALCS. Go figure.

Pearce and Bradley have come up with huge hits -- huge home runs, both of them -- in the ALCS, and in the ALDS, it was guys like Holt and Christian Vazquez who chipped in offensively to help the Red Sox advantage. Holt of course recorded the first cycle in postseason history in ALDS Game 3. If that's not a big contribution from a role player, nothing is.

As for Vazquez, he quietly socked what proved to be the series-clinching solo home run in the third inning of ALDS Game 4. His Yankee Stadium short porch job gave the BoSox a 4-1 lead and they held on to win 4-3 after Craig Kimbrel's mini-meltdown in the ninth. Vazquez's home run was the difference in the game.

That home run was Vazquez's fourth of 2018 and his first since June 26. Bradley has two hits with the bases loaded in the ALCS after getting one in the regular season. Pearce's home run against Smith was only his seventh against a righty all year. Holt hit for the cycle! Literally the first one ever during postseason play. How cool is that?

The Red Sox are tough enough to beat as it is. The Yankees learned that all season and during the ALDS, and the Astros are finding out right now. Boston's high-end talent is as good as any team's in baseball. And, now that their role players are coming up with huge hits, it's hard to see how they'll lose four times in a seven-game span. Strange things happen in the postseason, for sure, and right now those strange things all season to be going Boston's way.