Red Sox vs. Astros: Live stream, watch Game 5 online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

Game 5 of the 2018 ALCS brings us back to Houston with the Red Sox one win away from advancing to the World Series. It wasn't certain before Game 4 ended who would start for Boston, as lefty ace Chris Sale was unable to go on account of his stomach illness. Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello won't be able to pitch. Eduardo Rodriguez threw seven pitches in relief in Game 4 on Wednesday, so he seemed unlikely to get the nod. That left David Price, who has a 9.95 ERA in two postseason starts this year, on short rest. Price did warm up with high effort in the late innings of Game 4, but he's probably Cora's best option at this point. On the other side, it's Justin Verlander, who notched a quality start in the Game 1 loss to Boston.

ALCS Game 5: Red Sox vs. Astros

Date : Thursday, Oct. 18



Time : 8:09 p.m. ET



Location : Minute Maid Park in Houston



TV channel : TBS



Odds: TBD

Storylines

Red Sox: How does Alex Cora handle his pitching staff in what should've been Sale's start? He got just four innings from Porcello in Game 4, and this of course will be the third straight game without an off day. Boston already has a dubious bullpen, but despite all those factors Cora is going to need to wring outs from some assemblage of hurlers. Which levers he pulls will matter greatly.

Astros: Houston's task is to take step one toward coming back from down 3-1 in this best-of-seven series. Teams in the Astros' position -- down 3-1 and having to play a potential Game 6 and Game 7 on the road -- have come back to win the series in question just 14.9 percent of the time. It's not impossible, but it's difficult. On the upside, those same teams are almost .500 in Game 5. So Houston's got that going for it.

Game prediction picks

No reason to get cute with this pick. It's Verlander at home against a Boston pitching staff that has no clear answers in Game 5. The Astros send it back to Boston for a Game 6.

Pick: Astros (add moneyline when it's available)

