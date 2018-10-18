Red Sox vs. Astros: Live stream, watch MLB playoffs online, TV channel, ALCS Game 5 prediction, pick, odds
The reigning-champion Astros will be fighting for their playoff lives on Thursday
Game 5 of the 2018 ALCS brings us back to Houston with the Red Sox one win away from advancing to the World Series. It wasn't certain before Game 4 ended who would start for Boston, as lefty ace Chris Sale was unable to go on account of his stomach illness. Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello won't be able to pitch, and Eduardo Rodriguez threw seven pitches in relief in Game 4. That left David Price, who has a 9.95 ERA in two postseason starts this year and who'll start Game 5 on short rest. On the other side, it's Justin Verlander, who notched a quality start in the Game 1 win over Boston.
ALCS Game 5: Red Sox vs. Astros
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 18
- Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
- Location: Minute Maid Park in Houston
- TV channel: TBS
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Astros -190/Red Sox +160
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Red Sox: How does Alex Cora handle his pitching staff in what should've been Sale's start and with a short-rest Price on the mound? He got just four innings from Porcello in Game 4, and this of course will be the third straight game without an off day. Boston already has a dubious bullpen, but despite all those factors Cora is going to need to wring outs from some assemblage of hurlers. Which levers he pulls will matter greatly.
Astros: Houston's task is to take step one toward coming back from down 3-1 in this best-of-seven series. Teams in the Astros' position -- down 3-1 and having to play a potential Game 6 and Game 7 on the road -- have come back to win the series in question just 14.9 percent of the time. It's not impossible, but it's difficult. On the upside, those same teams are almost .500 in Game 5. So Houston's got that going for it.
Game prediction picks
No reason to get cute with this pick. It's Verlander at home against a Boston pitching staff that has no clear answers in Game 5. The Astros send it back to Boston for a Game 6.
Pick: Astros (-190)
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers-Brewers Game 6 preview, pick
It's Game 6 of the NLCS, and the Dodgers are one win away from returning to the World Seri...
-
Nats still desire to retain Harper
The Nats need a couple new starters -- but may not have to find a way to get them other than...
-
ALCS Game 5 lineups: Astros make changes
Moreland has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury this postseason
-
What to know about home run controversy
The call in Game 4 of the ALCS is among some of the most controversial plays in MLB playoff...
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 18: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Red Sox pitching in a bind for Game 5
David Price will start on short rest and the key relievers behind him have worked a lot la...