The 2021 ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros got underway on Friday with Game 1 at Houston's Minute Maid Park. The Astros got home runs from Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa to take a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 is set for Saturday.

The Astros secured a spot in their fifth straight ALCS by defeating the White Sox in the ALDS by a count of three games to one. As for the Red Sox, the prevailed over the arch-rival Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game and then upset the top-seed Rays in four games in the ALDS. This marks Boston's first appearance in the ALCS since 2018, when they won the World Series.

The Astros went 95-67 during the regular season and won the AL West. That gives them home field advantage over the Red Sox, who went 92-70 and finished tied for second in the AL East. As such, the Astros will host Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7. Games 3, 4, and if necessary 5 will be Fenway Park.

Below, you'll find all you need to know about the ALCS -- the dates and times of each game, as well as the probables and the television carriers.

DATE START TIME/SCORE STARTING PITCHERS TV Game 1 - Fri., Oct. 15 HOU 5, BOS 4 LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16 ERA) vs. LHP Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA) Fox Game 2 - Sat., Oct. 16 4:20 p.m. ET RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30 ERA) Fox/FS1 Game 3 - Mon., Oct 18 8:07 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD FS1 Game 4 - Tues., Oct. 19 TBD TBD vs. TBD FS1 Game 5 - Wed., Oct. 20* TBD TBD vs. TBD FS1 Game 6 - Fri., Oct. 22* TBD TBD vs. TBD FS1 Game 7 - Sat., Oct. 23* TBD TBD vs. TBD Fox/FS1

*if necessary

During the regular season, the Astros won five of seven head-to-head matchups with the Red Sox and outscored them by a margin of 42-25 in those games.

However, heading into the ALCS health is a concern for the Astros. Ace Lance McCullers Jr. was forced to depart his ALDS Game 4 start because of forearm tightness. Suffice it to say, if McCullers is lost for the series, then it's a huge blow to Houston. As well, Jake Meyers, who's stabilized center field for the Astros both offensively and defensively, was forced to leave Game 4 against the White Sox after injuring his left shoulder on an attempted home run robbery.

2021 MLB postseason gear now available

The 2021 MLB Playoffs are here. In celebration, 2021 MLB postseason gear is now available for select teams. Shop hoodies, shirts, and more here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.