Red Sox vs. Astros score: Boston is World Series-bound thanks to David Price's gem on short rest
The Red Sox defeated the reigning champion Astros 4-1 in the American League Championship Series
The Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 on Thursday night in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series. Boston is a perfect 5-0 in road games this postseason, with two wins in New York in the ALDS and three in Houston in the ALCS. It's the Red Sox's 14th pennant in franchise history. The last three times they were AL champions, they went on to win the World Series (2004, 2007, 2013).
Boston awaits the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers lead that series 3-2, and Game 6 is Friday night and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Watch full highlights from ALCS Game 5 between the Red Sox and Astros on CBS Sports HQ.
Here's what you need to know about ALCS Game 5:
David Price gets first postseason victory
On just three days of rest, Price was completely dominant for the Sox on the road. He threw six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, walking none and striking out nine. Before Game 5, Price was 0-9 with a 6.16 ERA in 11 postseason starts.
It was his first scoreless outing in 12 postseason starts. His nine strikeouts are a postseason best in his 11-year career. Price's fastball/changeup combination was what kept the Astros lineup from scoring a run during his outing.
JBJ wins ALCS MVP
Jackie Bradley Jr. was named the ALCS Most Valuable Player thanks to his bases-clearing double to give Boston the lead in Game 2, a grand slam to put away Game 3 and two-run home run to take back the lead in Game 4. It was Bradley's only three hits of the series, but they all came at important moments. He finished the series 3 for 15, with nine runs driven in -- a total surpassed in Red Sox franchise history in an ALCS only by David Ortiz (11 RBI in 2004) and Manny Ramirez (10 RBI in 2007).
J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers go deep on Verlander
In the top of the third inning, J.D. Martinez delivered a solo shot off Justin Verlander to break a scoreless tie. Before his homer run in Game 5, Martinez had just one postseason home run. Martinez and Verlander were teammates back when they both played for the Detroit Tigers. And before that, Martinez was a part of the Astros organization before they released him in March 2014.
Three innings later and Boston went deep on Verlander again. This time, it was 21-year-old Rafael Devers who took Verlander long, for a three-run home run to put the Red Sox up 4-0.
Devers joined an exclusive club with his third postseason home run before turning 22.
Eovaldi comes out of bullpen
Two days after throwing six strong innings and 92 pitches in Game 3, Nathan Eovaldi entered Thursday night's game with two outs in the seventh inning. It's safe to say, he was feeling it.
Then, Red Sox manager Alex Cora turned to his closer Craig Kimbrel for the final three outs. Kimbrel got two of those three outs on strikeouts.
Astros' Verlander was hit hard
It made sense for Verlander to take the mound for Game 5, an elimination game for the Astros. The 35-year-old entered the day 4-0 with a 1.15 ERA over his last four postseason starts in which his team faced elimination. The Martinez home run in the third inning ruined Verlander's streak of 26 consecutive scoreless innings in elimination games, the longest such streak in postseason history. His six swings and misses matched his lowest total of the year.
Verlander's 13 career postseason wins rank fourth in MLB history, trailing only Andy Pettitte (19), John Smoltz (15) and Tom Glavine (14). Before the loss in Game 5, Verlander was 5-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his last 5 starts (including postseason) against the Red Sox.
Fans back off Mookie Betts' catch
After a controversial fan interference ruling in right field during Wednesday's Game 4 in Houston, Astros fans made sure to stay away from a deep fly ball hit to Mookie Betts in Game 5 of the ALCS.
Betts again went high to grab Alex Bregman's hit, only this time he made the catch without fan interference for first out of the sixth inning.
Up next: World Series
The Red Sox will host the winner of the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS. Game 1 at Fenway Park is on Tuesday, Oct. 23 and will be televised on Fox. You can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).
