Red Sox vs. Astros score: Live updates, ALCS Game 1 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs

The Astros host the Red Sox for Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday night. The Astros are of course angling to become the first back-to-back champions in MLB since the 1999-2000 Yankees. The Red Sox, meantime, are trying to return to the World Series for the first time since 2013.

This one has the potential to be a classic pitcher's duel. For the host Astros, ace Justin Verlander gets the nod. In the regular season, he led the AL with 290 strikeouts, and he also pitched to a 2.52 ERA in 214 innings. He'll oppose Boston lefty ace Chris Sale. Sale dealt with shoulder issues earlier in the year, but around that he put up an ERA of 2.11 with 237 strikeouts in 158 innings. Sale showed a velocity rebound in his ALDS start and relief appearance, so he should be in something close to vintage form.

We'll have live updates of all the action below, but first, here's how you can watch and stream the game.

ALCS Game 1: Red Sox vs. Astros

Date : Saturday, Oct. 13



: Saturday, Oct. 13 Time : 8:09 p.m. ET



: 8:09 p.m. ET Location : Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas



: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas TV channel : TBS



: TBS Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: Red Sox -116

Red Sox -116 Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Red Sox vs. Astros. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.