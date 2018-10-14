Red Sox vs. Astros score: Live updates, ALCS Game 2 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs

The Astros host the Red Sox for Game 2 of the ALCS on Sunday night. The Astros are of course angling to go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. It would be a big step toward becoming the first team to win consecutive World Series since the 1999-2000 Yankees. The Red Sox, conversely, are trying to return to the World Series for the first time in five years.

Tonight's pitching matchup will feature Gerrit Cole taking on David Price. Cole is making his Championship Series debut. He threw seven one-run innings in the ALDS against the Indians, striking out 12 of the 24 batters he faced. Price, on the other hand, is looking to end the narrative concerning him and struggling in the postseason. His teams are 0-10 in his starts.

ALCS Game 2: Red Sox vs. Astros

Date : Sunday, Oct. 14



: Sunday, Oct. 14 Time : 7:09 p.m. ET



: 7:09 p.m. ET Location : Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.



: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. TV channel : TBS



: GameTracker Odds: Astros -130 / Red Sox +120

