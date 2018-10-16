Red Sox vs. Astros score: Live updates, ALCS Game 3 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs

The Astros host the Red Sox for Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday afternoon. With the series tied at 1-1, the winner will take a 2-1 advantage heading into Wednesday's Game 4.

The Astros are sending longtime anchor Dallas Keuchel to the mound. Keuchel had a 3.74 ERA in the regular season, and held Cleveland to two runs over five innings in his ALDS start. Opposing Keuchel will be Nathan Eovaldi, who posted a 3.81 ERA while splitting the season between the Rays and Red Sox. Eovaldi, in his postseason debut, threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Yankees in the ALDS.

We'll have live updates of all the action below, but first, here's how you can watch and stream the game.

ALCS Game 3: Red Sox vs. Astros

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 16



: Tuesday, Oct. 16 Time : 5:09 p.m. ET



: 5:09 p.m. ET Location : Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas



: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas TV channel : TBS



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: Astros -130 / Red Sox +120

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Red Sox vs. Astros. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

