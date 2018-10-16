Red Sox vs. Astros score: Live updates, ALCS Game 3 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs
The winner will take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series
The Astros host the Red Sox for Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday afternoon. With the series tied at 1-1, the winner will take a 2-1 advantage heading into Wednesday's Game 4.
The Astros are sending longtime anchor Dallas Keuchel to the mound. Keuchel had a 3.74 ERA in the regular season, and held Cleveland to two runs over five innings in his ALDS start. Opposing Keuchel will be Nathan Eovaldi, who posted a 3.81 ERA while splitting the season between the Rays and Red Sox. Eovaldi, in his postseason debut, threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Yankees in the ALDS.
We'll have live updates of all the action below, but first, here's how you can watch and stream the game.
ALCS Game 3: Red Sox vs. Astros
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Time: 5:09 p.m. ET
- Location: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- TV channel: TBS
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Astros -130 / Red Sox +120
-
