Red Sox vs. Astros score: Live updates, ALCS Game 4 highlights, stats, full coverage of MLB playoffs
The Astros are trying to figure out the red-hot Red Sox
For the first time in over a year, the Astros are looking like underdogs. After being routed by the Red Sox 8-2 in Game 3 of the ALCS, the Astros are trying to regroup and make Game 5 a pivotal game, instead of a must-win. The Red Sox, however, are an absolute machine right now.
Jackie Bradley Jr. busted Game 3 wide open with a grand slam off Roberto Osuna, and Steve Pearce continued his strong postseason. The latter is now batting .304 in the playoffs. The depth of the Red Sox lineup has been on full display this series, and they're showing why they was the No. 1 team in baseball this season.
Don't count the Astros out, however. The defending World Series champs still have one of the most dangerously potent lineups in baseball, and Rick Porcello will have his work cut out for him in Game 4. The Red Sox have won all three postseason games Porcello has pitched in thus far, though he's come out of the bullpen twice. His lone start was the Red Sox' 4-3 win in Game 4 of the ALDS to eliminate the Yankees. In that start, Porcello gave up one run in five innings. George Springer and Jose Altuve will try to spoil Porcello's early postseason success.
The Astros will be trotting Charlie Morton to the mound, who's getting his first postseason start of 2018. It's a buzzsaw of a lineup to do it against, but Morton was a hero of sorts in last year's Game 7 win over the Dodgers, pitching from the sixth inning to the end of the game to hold onto a 5-1 win. Morton was 15-3 and an All-Star this season, so he's as equipped as anyone to help the Astros win what amounts to a must-win Game 4 and build his playoff resume.
ALCS Game 4: Red Sox vs. Astros
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 8:39 p.m. ET
- Location: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- TV channel: TBS
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Astros -147
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Red Sox vs. Astros. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
-
