Red Sox vs. Athletics odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 1 from model on 73-51 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Red Sox vs. Athletics game 10,000 times
The Boston Red Sox look to complete a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday and try to turn around their early-season fortunes. The Red Sox (13-17) have won two in a row and four of their last six, while the Athletics (14-18) have lost five in a row and seven of 10. Wednesday's first pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The season series is tied at 3-3, while Oakland has won the last two season series and four of the last seven. The latest Red Sox vs. Athletics odds show Boston at -140 on the money line (risk $140 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Red Sox vs. Athletics picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its A-rated MLB picks, entering Week 6 on a strong 73-51 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. A's. We can tell you it's leaning under 10 runs, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.
The model knows Boston defeated Oakland 9-4 on Monday and 5-1 on Tuesday. Left-hander Josh Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA) was originally called up to pitch against Tampa Bay on Friday, but the game was postponed by rain. He is expected to get the start on Wednesday and last pitched for Oakland in 2017, going 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA, mostly as a reliever.
Boston is led by right fielder J.D. Martinez (.324), who has been on fire. Martinez was 6-for-17 in six games (.353) prior to Tuesday and has hit in five of six games against Oakland this season, including a home run and five RBIs. Third baseman Rafael Devers is 9-for-23 with three doubles and five RBIs over the past six games.
But just because Boston has won the first two games of the series does not mean it is the best value on the A's vs. Red Sox money line.
Right-hander Mike Fiers (2-2, 7.03 ERA) gets the start for the Athletics. After a tough opening day start, Fiers had a pair of strong outings before struggling in his next three. But he's coming off a season-high seven-inning outing versus Toronto in which he allowed two runs and struck out five. Statistically, the A's have the edge in several categories, including batting average (.242 to .239), runs scored (145 to 134), hits (256 to 238), home runs (43 to 32), ERA (4.61 to 5.14) and WHIP (1.34 to 1.43).
Offensively, the A's are led by shortstop Marcus Semien (.311), who has 12 multi-hit games this season, including six of the past 10 games prior to Tuesday, going 13-for-39 (.333) in that span. Third baseman Matt Chapman is 4-for-15 with a double and two home runs against Boston this year, while right fielder Stephen Piscotty is 7-for-23 (.304) with a homer, double and five RBIs in five games against the Red Sox.
So who wins Athletics vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Athletics vs. Red Sox money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.
