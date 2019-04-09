Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds: April 9 MLB picks, predictions from model on 19-11 run

The World Series champion Boston Red Sox hope to get back on track Tuesday afternoon in their 2019 home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 2:05 p.m. ET. Boston ace Chris Sale will take the mound, opposed by Matt Shoemaker of Toronto. The Red Sox started the season with an 11-game road trip that netted just three victories, but they averted a four-game sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 victory on Sunday. Toronto was swept in a four-game series at Cleveland in which it scored six total runs. The Red Sox are -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5 in the latest Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds. Before you make your Red Sox vs. Blue Jays picks, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Red Sox will be eager to embrace the familiar comforts of Fenway Park, where they went 57-24 last season. Toronto, meanwhile, went just 33-48 on the road in 2018. Boston's slow start can be attributed in part to struggles from a pitching staff that allowed 10 or more runs three times in the season-opening road trip. A surprising culprit was Sale (0-2, 8.00 ERA), who went 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA last season.

Sale, who signed a $145 million contract extension in the off-season, allowed three homers, six hits and seven earned runs in the season-opener against Seattle. In his following start against Oakland, the seven-time All-Star allowed just three hits in six innings, but a solo homer by Matt Chapman held up in the 1-0 defeat. Even so, Sale has been stellar against Toronto. He is 7-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 15 career games against the Blue Jays. Last season, he was 1-0 with a 3.35 ERA in three starts against Toronto.

But that history of success doesn't guarantee that Boston is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays money line on Tuesday afternoon as Shoemaker takes the hill for Toronto.

The right-hander (2-0, 0.00 ERA) has two of the team's three wins to his credit and hopes to build off two straight shutout performances to start the season. Shoemaker allowed two hits over seven innings against Detroit in his season debut. He duplicated that performance in a win over Baltimore in his last outing. For the season, he has allowed four hits in 14 innings with 15 strikeouts. Shoemaker has faced the Red Sox three times in his career and is 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA.

