Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for return of David Price from model on 97-73 roll

The Boston Red Sox, who have dominated the Toronto Blue Jays through the years, look to pick up where they left off when they face off in Game 1 of a four-game series on Monday afternoon. The Red Sox (24-22) have won 13 of the last 16 games played in Toronto and the last two season series, while the Blue Jays (19-27) look to get back on track after splitting a four-game weekend series with the Chicago White Sox. Monday's first pitch from the Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 1:07 p.m. ET. The teams split a two-game series in Boston last month. The latest Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds have Boston favored at -227 on the money line (risk $227 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Blue Jays picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It entered Week 8 of the MLB season on a strong 97-73 run on top-rated picks.

Now the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Blue Jays.

The model has taken into account that Boston leads the all-time series against Toronto 354-283, including a 180-137 edge in games played in Toronto. The Red Sox have won seven of the last 10 season series against the Blue Jays and are 27-12-3 all-time in season series against them. Boston also is hoping to catch Toronto at the right time since the Blue Jays have lost 10 of 14 and were 1-5 in their previous home stand.

Left-hander David Price (1-2, 3.75 ERA) will make his first start since May 2 after being on the injured list with tendinitis in his left elbow. In that start against the White Sox, he threw six innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, two walks and a home run, while striking out five. He is 12-1 with a 3.31 ERA over 17 career starts against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.

But just because Boston has had Toronto's number does not mean it is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays money line.

That's because Toronto rebounded to finish 3-3 on its recent road trip to San Francisco and Chicago. Right-hander Edwin Jackson (0-0, 3.60 ERA) is scheduled to make his second start of the season for the Blue Jays. Jackson, playing for his MLB-record 14th franchise, allowed three runs - two earned – over five innings against the Giants in his Toronto debut.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis, who had a nine-game hitting streak snapped Sunday, is 6-for-9 with a double, home run and three RBIs against Boston this year. Catcher Danny Jansen was 4-for-10 with two home runs and four RBIs against Chicago over the weekend. Second baseman Eric Sogard has had eight multi-hit games since joining the Blue Jays on April 16. He was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a 10-2 win on Friday.

