The Boston Red Sox (21-15) go on the road to play the Atlanta Braves (24-11) in the first game of a two-game series on Tuesday night. Both teams head into this game playing great baseball. Boston had its eight-game win streak halted, falling 6-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, while Atlanta has won two straight and five of its last six outings. On May 7, the Braves beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2. Nick Pivetta (2-2, 4.99 ERA) gets the starting nod for Boston, while Charlie Morton (3-3, 3.38 ERA) is on the mound for the Braves.

The first pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Atlanta is listed at -190 on the money line (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Red Sox vs. Braves money line: Atlanta -190, Boston +158

Red Sox vs. Braves run-line: Boston +1.5 (-125)

Red Sox vs. Braves over-under: 9.5 runs

BOS: Red Sox are 8-1 in their last nine overall

ATL: Braves are 5-1 in their last six vs. American League East



Why you should back the Braves

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is an explosive and exceptional athlete. Acuna Jr. has terrific speed, bat control, and owns a rocket of an arm from the outfield. The three-time All-Star is fourth in the majors in batting average (.338) along with six home runs and 21 RBI. He's tallied a hit in five of the last six games, and on May 1 against the New York Mets, Acuna Jr. went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo homer.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies is a quality switch-hitter who has solid power at the plate and uses his good instincts defensively. The 26-year-old is tied for seventh in MLB in home runs (nine) and tied for 13th in RBI (26) to go along with a batting average of .283. On May 4 versus the Miami Marlins, Albies went 3-for-5 with a double. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers is a fluid hitter with power to all parts of the field. The two-time All-Star uses his soft hands and strong arm to be a sound defender. He is currently tied for second in MLB in home runs (11) and second in RBI (34). On May 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies, he was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Right fielder Alex Verdugo is another reliable hitter in the lineup. Verdugo has superb pitch recognition skills and will stay patient at the dish. The 26-year-old also has solid plate coverage ability as he is hitting .307 with five home runs and 18 RBI. In the May 2 contest against the Toronto Blue Jays, he finished 2-for-4 with two doubles. See which team to pick here.

