The Boston Red Sox (10-19) travel to take on the Atlanta Braves (14-16) on Tuesday night in the first matchup of a two-game series. Boston has been in a slump lately, dropping five straight games. Meanwhile, Atlanta is on a two-game win streak. Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 1.25 ERA) is on the hill for Boston. Kyle Wright (3-1, 1.74 ERA) gets the start for Atlanta.

The first pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -140 money-line favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Boston is a +120 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Red Sox vs. Braves moneyline: Atlanta -140, Boston +120

Red Sox vs. Braves run-line: Atlanta -1.5 (+145)

Red Sox vs. Braves over-under: 7.5 runs

BOS: The Red Sox are 5-1 in their last six games against Atlanta

ATL: The Braves are 4-2 in their last six games at home

Why you should back the Braves



First baseman Matt Olson has a good plate presence with great power to rack up homers and draw walks. Olson is a solid run-producer and plays quality defense. The two-time Gold Glove winner provides his teammates with a big frame in the corner. He's leading the team in batting average (.264) and hits (29), with three home runs while driving in 13 runs.

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is an exceptional athlete with an array of tools. Acuna Jr. owns terrific speed, bat control with a very strong arm. The two-time All-Star displays good discipline at the plate with pop in his swing. Acuna Jr. has a batting average of .278 with two home runs and five RBIs. He's logged a hit in six straight games. In his last contest, Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is a gifted hitter with nice power and effective bat speed. Bogaerts sprays the ball all over the field and can deliver rockets across the diamond with ease. The three-time All-Star is first on the team in batting average (.343), on-base percentage (.393), and hits (37). In his last game, Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Third baseman Rafael Devers has a pure swing and is an excellent run producer in the lineup for Boston. Devers can hit for power and is a solid defender in the corner. The 2021 All-Star has a batting average of .308 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He's tallied a hit in four straight games, including going 3-for-4 in his last matchup.

