The Boston Red Sox will look to extend their winning streak to 11 games when they take on the Chicago Cubs in a key interleague matchup on Friday afternoon. Chicago enters the second half of the season on a modest two-game win streak. The Red Sox (53-45), who are third in the American League East, are 21-25 on the road this season. The Cubs (57-39), who are first in the National League Central, are 30-16 on their home field.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Red Sox have won five of the last seven meetings with the Cubs, including three of the last four played at Wrigley. Chicago is a -138 favorite on the money line (risk $138 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Cubs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Cubs, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Red Sox vs. Cubs money line Boston +116, Chicago -138 at FanDuel Sportsbook Red Sox vs. Cubs over/under 8.5 runs Red Sox vs. Cubs run line Chicago -1.5 (+154) Red Sox vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Red Sox vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Cubs can win

Chicago is expected to send right-hander Colin Rea (7-3, 3.91 ERA) to the mound. In 19 games this season, including 15 starts, he has logged 92 innings pitched, allowing 93 hits, 40 earned runs and 23 walks, while striking out 65. He earned the victory in an 8-1 win at Minnesota on July 10. In seven innings pitched, he allowed three hits, one earned run and two walks, while striking out five.

First baseman Michael Busch helps power the Cubs' offense. In 90 games this season, he is hitting .290 with 15 doubles, three triples, 19 homers and 59 RBI. He has also swiped four bases and scored 45 runs. In an 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on July 4, he was 4-for-4 with three homers and five RBI. He was 3-for-5 with a double and home run in an 8-6 loss to the Cardinals on July 5. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Red Sox can win

Boston is expected to counter with right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito (6-1, 3.36 ERA). In 13 starts this year, he has pitched 72.1 innings, allowing 68 hits, 27 earned runs and 21 walks with 64 strikeouts. He has won his last six decisions, including three starts in a row. In a 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on July 9, he pitched six innings, allowing four hits and no runs, while striking out six.

Shortstop Trevor Story continues to help lead the Boston offense. In 94 games, he is batting .257 with 13 doubles, 15 homers and 58 RBI. He also has 16 stolen bases and 50 runs scored. He has hits in five of his last six games. In a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, he was 2-for-3 with an RBI and one stolen base. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cubs vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.7 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.