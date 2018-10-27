Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Live stream, watch World Series online, TV channel, prediction, Game 4 pick, odds

The 2018 World Series continues on Saturday night, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Boston Red Sox for the second consecutive night in the best-of-seven series. The Dodgers won in dramatic fashion in an 18-inning Game 3 and now have a chance to even things up at two games a piece on Saturday. As such, baseball's postseason cannot end until at least Sunday.

Nathan Eovaldi was originally expected to start for Boston. He pitched in relief again in Game 3, the third time in three games this series, which rules him out. Instead, the Red Sox figure to roll with Drew Pomeranz or Chris Sale on short rest. They were the only pitchers to not throw in Game 3. Rich Hill is expected to go for the Dodgers. He posted a 3.66 ERA during the year. He's permitted three runs in 10-plus postseason innings.

World Series Game 4: Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Date : Saturday, Oct. 27



: Saturday, Oct. 27 Time : 8:09 p.m. ET



: 8:09 p.m. ET Location : Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles



: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles TV channel : Fox



: Fox



: GameTracker



: N/A

N/A

Storylines

Red Sox: The Red Sox can move one win away from a championship if they get the victory here. The key could be who the Red Sox opt to start -- Pomeranz or Sale. The latter would be the more aggressive play, but the Red Sox can afford to play it safe knowing they'll be going back to Boston with a chance to win it all if need be.

Dodgers: It's simple: a win makes it a best-of-three series. A loss and the Dodgers will be facing elimination the rest of the way.

Game prediction picks

We have the Red Sox winning the World Series. That established, we're going to pick the Dodgers because we don't trust Pomeranz and we aren't sure we trust short-rest Sale given his velocity issues since coming back from the DL.

Pick: Dodgers

