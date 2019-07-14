Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from advanced model on 18-6 run

The Los Angeles Dodgers look for their second series win in the last three tries when they face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball. The Dodgers (61-33), 4-4 in July, snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday, while the Red Sox (50-42) have won five of their last six games and are 6-2 in July. The rematch of last year's World Series is scheduled to begin at 7:08 p.m. ET from Fenway Park in Boston, where the Red Sox are 21-21. The Red Sox are favored at -109 on the money line, meaning a $109 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at nine in the latest Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Dodgers vs. Red Sox picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 16 of the MLB season

The Red Sox, 6-4 in their last 10 games, lead the all-time series 9-8, including 6-2 in games played at Boston.

The model knows the Red Sox, 6-4 in their last 10 games, lead the all-time series 9-8, including 6-2 in games played at Boston. Offensively, the Red Sox have the statistical advantage over the Dodgers in several categories, including batting average (.272 to .262), runs scored (519 to 492), hits (888 to 837), doubles (188 to 167), total bases (1,502 to 1,457) and RBIs (490 to 477).

Right fielder Mookie Betts has continued his torrid pace at the plate and has hits in five straight games, going 9-for-20 with three doubles, one triple and four RBIs. Third baseman Rafael Devers has hits in 12 of his last 13 games, going 23-for-54 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs during that stretch.

But just because Boston is playing well does not mean it is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Dodgers money line.

That's because the Dodgers will start left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2, 1.73 ERA). Ryu is tied for the Dodgers' fifth-lowest first-half ERA by a starter (minimum 15 starts) in franchise history. His ERA would be 1.20 if not for giving up seven runs on June 28 at Coors Field.

The Dodgers' offense has been heating up this series and is led by National League MVP-candidate Cody Bellinger, who is 3-for-7 with a home run and two RBIs. Also pounding Boston pitching are third baseman Justin Turner and infielder Max Muncy. Turner is 3-for-9 with two doubles, one home run and two RBIs in the series, while Muncy is 3-for-9 with two runs scored and one homer.

The Dodgers' offense has been heating up this series and is led by National League MVP-candidate Cody Bellinger, who is 3-for-7 with a home run and two RBIs. Also pounding Boston pitching are third baseman Justin Turner and infielder Max Muncy. Turner is 3-for-9 with two doubles, one home run and two RBIs in the series, while Muncy is 3-for-9 with two runs scored and one homer.