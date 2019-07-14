Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from model on 18-6 run

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the third and deciding game of their interleague series on Sunday Night Baseball. The Red Sox (50-42), third in the American League East Division, had a five-game home winning streak against the Dodgers (61-33) snapped on Saturday. Los Angeles had last won a regular-season game in Boston in June 2004. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The latest Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds show Boston favored at -109 on the money line (risk $109 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Red Sox vs. Dodgers picks of your own, consult the Sunday Night Baseball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Red Sox will send left-hander David Price (7-2, 3.24 ERA) to the mound. Price beat the Dodgers twice in the 2018 World Series, including the decisive fifth game. In 16 starts this season, he has allowed 74 hits, 30 earned runs, seven homers and 21 walks, while striking out 95 in 83 1/3 innings of work. He has a 1.14 WHIP.

Third baseman Rafael Devers has dominated Los Angeles pitching this series, going 3-for-6 with two runs scored, one double, one home run and two RBIs. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is 3-for-7 with two home runs and five RBIs in the series.

That's because the Dodgers will start left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2, 1.73 ERA). Ryu is tied for the Dodgers' fifth-lowest first-half ERA by a starter (minimum 15 starts) in franchise history. His ERA would be 1.20 if not for giving up seven runs on June 28 at Coors Field.

The Dodgers' offense has been heating up this series and is led by National League MVP-candidate Cody Bellinger, who is 3-for-7 with a home run and two RBIs. Also pounding Boston pitching are third baseman Justin Turner and infielder Max Muncy. Turner is 3-for-9 with two doubles, one home run and two RBIs in the series, while Muncy is 3-for-9 with two runs scored and one homer.

