Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds, line: MLB predictions, optimal picks for July 13 from model on 18-6 run

The Boston Red Sox will try to lock down a series win when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The Red Sox (50-41), 6-4 in their last 10 games, are 6-1 in July, while the Dodgers (60-33) are just 3-4 in July and 3-7 in their last 10 road games. Saturday's contest is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET from Fenway Park, where the Boston weather forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. The Red Sox are favored -178 on the money line, meaning a $178 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine in the latest Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds after opening at 9.5. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Dodgers vs. Red Sox picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 18-6 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning almost $1,700 to $100 bettors. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Red Sox. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Red Sox, who lead the all-time series 9-7, including 6-1 at Boston, have one of baseball's most potent offenses. The Red Sox lead MLB in a number of categories and have a statistical edge over Los Angeles in batting average (.272 to .263), on-base percentage (.345 to .342), runs scored (517 to 481), hits (882 to 823), doubles (188 to 165), total bases (1,481 to 1,449) and RBIs (488 to 467).

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts continues to swing a hot bat and has hits in 10 of his last 11 games. Since June 24, Bogaerts is 13-for-44 with three doubles, four homers and 17 RBIs. He hit a three-run homer to help defeat the Dodgers on Friday night.

But just because Boston is on a roll does not mean it is the best value on the Dodgers vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because the Dodgers have been unstoppable for much of the season, leading their division by 12.5 games. Right-hander Ross Stripling (3-3, 3.79 ERA) gets the start, his fourth in place of Rich Hill. Statistically, Los Angeles has the edge over Boston in most pitching categories, including ERA (3.37 to 4.59), walks allowed (203 to 309), opponents' batting average (.224 to .250), WHIP (1.08 to 1.34) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.12 to 2.98).

If the Dodgers take the lead late, closer Kenley Jansen (3-2, 3.19 ERA) continues to be among baseball's best with 23 saves. In his last 10 appearances, he has one win, one loss and four saves, last allowing a run on July 3 against Arizona.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Red Sox vs. Dodgers money line you should be all over Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.