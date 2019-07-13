Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 13 from model on 18-6 run

The Boston Red Sox look to stay hot when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The Red Sox (50-41), third in the American League East Division, have won five in a row, while the Dodgers (60-33), first in the National League West, have lost four straight and are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. Saturday's first pitch from Fenway Park is at 7:15 p.m. ET, and the Red Sox have won the last five regular season home games against the Dodgers, dating back to 2004. The latest Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds show the Red Sox favored at -178 on the money line (risk $178 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Dodgers picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 18-6 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning almost $1,700 to $100 bettors. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Red Sox. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Red Sox will send left-hander Chris Sale (3-8, 4.04 ERA) to the mound. The last time he faced the Dodgers, he came in from the bullpen to finish off last year's World Series championship by striking out the side. In 107 innings this season, Sale has 153 strikeouts, while walking just 26.

Third baseman Rafael Devers (.327) started the second half of the season the same way he ended the first, by staying on fire at the plate. Devers has now hit in 11 of 12 games after going 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs on Friday against Los Angeles. Devers is 22-for-51 with eight doubles, five homers and 16 RBIs during that stretch.

But just because Boston is on a roll does not mean it is the best value on the Dodgers vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because the Dodgers have been unstoppable for much of the season, leading their division by 12.5 games. Right-hander Ross Stripling (3-3, 3.79 ERA) gets the start, his fourth in place of Rich Hill. Statistically, Los Angeles has the edge over Boston in most pitching categories, including ERA (3.37 to 4.59), walks allowed (203 to 309), opponents' batting average (.224 to .250), WHIP (1.08 to 1.34) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.12 to 2.98).

If the Dodgers take the lead late, closer Kenley Jansen (3-2, 3.19 ERA) continues to be among baseball's best with 23 saves. In his last 10 appearances, he has one win, one loss and four saves, last allowing a run on July 3 against Arizona.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Red Sox?