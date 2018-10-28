Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Prediction, World Series Game 5 pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The 2018 World Series continues on Sunday night, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Boston Red Sox for the third consecutive night in the best-of-seven series. The Dodgers won in dramatic fashion in an 18-inning Game 3, but the Red Sox answered with a comeback win in Game 4. As a result, the Red Sox lead the series 3-1. A win on Sunday clinches them the title.

Game 5 figured to be a rematch of what proved to be a disappointing Game 1 pitching clash, but Alex Cora surprised everyone when he announced David Price would pitch for the Red Sox instead of Chris Sale. Clayton Kershaw didn't seem to have much working for him at all in Game 1, in which he failed to go five innings. He'll get another chance -- and this one could determine whether the Dodgers play another game this year.

World Series Game 5: Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Date : Sunday, Oct. 28



: Sunday, Oct. 28 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET



: 8:15 p.m. ET Location : Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles



: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles TV channel : Fox



: Fox Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: Dodgers -130 / Red Sox +120

Dodgers -130 / Red Sox +120 Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Red Sox: A win clinches the title for the Red Sox. That's why Cora's decision to roll with Price over Sale is shocking. True, Price has outpitched Sale lately -- and Sale has dealt with velocity woes since returning from the disabled list late in the year. It's just that Sale would be on full rest, while Price pitched in relief in Game 3. Cora claims that Sale is fine health-wise, making this all the more puzzling. A lot of Cora's hunches and decisions have worked out this postseason, though, so we'll see if this one proves fruitful, too.

Dodgers: It's cut and dry for the Dodgers: Win or that's that. Kershaw was stellar the start before last, suggesting he's not out of gas or over his head in the postseason. He'll have a tough challenge ahead because -- recent results aside -- the Red Sox have a top-flight offense. But make no mistake: A good Kershaw outing shouldn't be disregarded.

Game 5 prediction

We have the Red Sox winning the World Series. As such, we'll roll with Price in the ace-off.

Pick: Red Sox +120

