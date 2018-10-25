Red Sox vs. Dodgers score: 2018 World Series Game 3 prediction from Strat-O-Matic
The Red Sox are expected to win another tight one in Game 3
The 2018 World Series will continue Friday night, as the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers move out west for Game 3. The Red Sox currently lead the best-of-seven series by a 2-0 margin after taking both games at Fenway Park to begin the series. You might be wondering which team a projection systems favor to win the championship. To answer that question, we've decided to highlight the simulations done by Strat-O-Matic -- which, we'll note, has been more accurate than not in past falls.
Let's take a quick look at what Strat-O-Matic foresees for Game 3. You can see the full report by clicking here.
Game 3 at Dodger Stadium
|Team
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
Red Sox
3
6
0
Dodgers
2
9
1
Another nail-biter, another Red Sox win. J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts (playing second base in this simulation) both hit solo home runs. Martinez eventually gives the Red Sox the lead for good in the sixth inning. Worth noting: The Red Sox bullpen goes five scoreless innings in this one. The Red Sox would, at this point, hold a 3-0 lead in the series.
-
