Red Sox vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from World Series Game 5, highlights, stats, full coverage

The 2018 World Series resumes Sunday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Boston Red Sox for the third time in the best-of-seven series. Boston has a 3-1 series lead thanks to its thrilling comeback win in Game 4. One more win, and the Red Sox will be World Series champs for the fourth time in 15 years.

Following Game 4 on Saturday, the Red Sox surprisingly announced that David Price, not Chris Sale, will start Game 5. Price will be on short rest following his Game 2 start -- he made a relief appearance in Game 3 as well -- whereas Sale would've been on regular rest following his Game 1 start. Sale dealt with shoulder trouble in the second half of the regular season and a stomach ailment earlier this month. He is clearly not 100 percent.

The Dodgers counter with Clayton Kershaw, the best pitcher of his generation, but also hardly a postseason difference-maker up to this point of his career. Kershaw has a 4.28 ERA in 145 career postseason innings, and he was roughed up for five runs in four innings during his Game 1 start. Still, in a win or go home game, this is the guy the Dodgers want on the mound.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Red Sox vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.