Red Sox vs. Dodgers score: Live updates, World Series Game 2 highlights, stats, full coverage
The Red Sox are looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers
The 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox continues Wednesday night, with Game 2 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won Game 1, 8-4, giving them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Of the 59 times a Fall Classic has been tied 1-1, the winner of Game 2 has won the Series 31 times (52.5 percent). But teams that go up 2-0 win the Series 79.6 percent of the time.
The Dodgers will hope to turn things around when they send out southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu was solid during the regular season, posting a 1.97 ERA, but he's allowed seven runs in 14 1/3 innings throughout the playoffs. Boston will have David Price on the mound in his first outing since he clinched the pennant for the Red Sox in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.
World Series Game 2: Dodgers vs. Red Sox
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24
- Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston
- TV channel: Fox
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Boston -140 / Los Angeles +130
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Red Sox vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
