Red Sox vs. Dodgers score: Live updates, World Series Game 2 highlights, stats, full coverage

The 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox continues Wednesday night, with Game 2 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won Game 1, 8-4, giving them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Of the 59 times a Fall Classic has been tied 1-1, the winner of Game 2 has won the Series 31 times (52.5 percent). But teams that go up 2-0 win the Series 79.6 percent of the time.

The Dodgers will hope to turn things around when they send out southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu was solid during the regular season, posting a 1.97 ERA, but he's allowed seven runs in 14 1/3 innings throughout the playoffs. Boston will have David Price on the mound in his first outing since he clinched the pennant for the Red Sox in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

World Series Game 2: Dodgers vs. Red Sox

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 24



: Wednesday, Oct. 24 Time : 8:09 p.m. ET



: 8:09 p.m. ET Location : Fenway Park in Boston



: Fenway Park in Boston TV channel : Fox



: Fox



: GameTracker



Boston -140 / Los Angeles +130

