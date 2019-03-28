Red Sox vs. Mariners odds: 2019 MLB Opening Day picks, predictions from dialed-in expert on 23-4 run

The Seattle Mariners are 2-0 on the season, a record they take into the official Opening Day of the 2019 MLB season when they host the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox at 7:08 p.m. ET. Seattle won 89 games last year and just missed out on the postseason, while Boston racked up a stunning 108 victories en route to its first title since 2013. The latest Red Sox vs. Mariners odds list Boston as at -200 on the money line (risk $200 to win $100), while Seattle is at +170 (risk $100 to win $170) and the over-under for total runs set at seven. Staff ace Chris Sale gets the ball for Boston, while Marco Gonzales, who won the Japan Series opener over Oakland, starts at home for this one. Before laying any Red Sox vs. Mariners picks of your own, you'll want to see the 2019 MLB Opening Day predictions from SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last year, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He's also on a scorching 23-4 run on his MLB picks dating back to last year, a streak that included hitting every World Series game and nailing the Mariners' win over the Athletics in the 2019 opener in Japan.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success.

Last season, he was an astonishing 23-8 when picking games involving the Red Sox.

Thompson knows that when Sale is on the bump, the Red Sox are difficult to get the better of. Sale went 12-4 last year with a miniscule 2.11 ERA, striking out 237 in only 158 innings. He faced Seattle just once, at Fenway, tossing seven innings of shutout ball while striking out 13 in a 5-0 win. His career at Seattle's just as impressive: 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA in five games.

It doesn't take many runs to make Sale successful, but Boston scores them anyway. No team crossed home plate more in 2018 than the Sox, and they have two of the game's most-dynamic players in the lineup in slugger J.D. Martinez (.330, 43 HR, 130 RBI, 111 R) and Mookie Betts (.346, 32 HR, 80 RBI, 129 R, 30 SB).

But just because the Red Sox have Sale on the hill doesn't mean they're the best value on the money line on Thursday.

When it comes to record, the Mariners have a two-game jump on the Red Sox. They swept the A's in a pair of games in Tokyo last week, with Gonzales getting the win in the opener. Seattle traded away All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, but Hunter Strickland has picked up where he left off, closing both games in Japan.

There will be no first-game jitters for a Seattle offense that racked up 14 runs in Tokyo. The production included four home runs, with off-season addition Domingo Santana knocking in five runs, Ryon Healy hitting .333 with three RBIs and Tim Beckham going 5-for-7 with a homer and four runs scored.

