The Boston Red Sox battle the Seattle Mariners in a key American League matchup on Wednesday afternoon. Boston won the series opener 2-0 on Monday, but Seattle won Tuesday's matchup 8-0. The Red Sox (38-37), who have won six of seven, are 16-20 on the road this season. The Mariners (37-35), who have won four of five, are 20-18 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The Red Sox have won five of the past nine meetings with the Mariners. Boston is a -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Mariners odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 6.5.

Red Sox vs. Mariners money line Boston -120, Seattle -102 at DraftKings Sportsbook Red Sox vs. Mariners over/under 6.5 runs Red Sox vs. Mariners run line Boston -1.5 (+149)

Why the Mariners can win

Seattle is expected to start right-hander Luis Castillo (4-4, 3.29 ERA). In 14 starts this season, he has logged 79.1 innings, allowing 75 hits, 29 earned runs and 26 walks with 67 strikeouts. He is coming off a solid performance in his last outing, despite receiving a no-decision. In a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, he pitched six innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Helping lead the Mariners' offense is shortstop J.P. Crawford. In 70 games this season, he is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, six homers, 29 RBI and four stolen bases. He was 3-for-3 with two walks and one run scored in a 4-3 win over Cleveland on Saturday. He was 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI in Friday's win over the Guardians.

Why the Red Sox can win

Left-hander Garrett Crochet (6-4, 2.24 ERA) will take the mound for Boston. He has won his last two decisions and is coming off a solid outing in a 2-1 no-decision win over the New York Yankees on Friday. In that outing, he pitched 8.1 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out seven. In 15 starts this season, he has pitched 96.1 innings, allowing 71 hits, 24 earned runs and 28 walks with 117 strikeouts.

Among Boston's top hitters is left fielder Jarren Duran. In 74 games this season, he is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, eight triples, five homers and 38 RBI. He has hit Seattle pitching well throughout his career. He tripled in the series opener on Monday. In 17 games against the Mariners, he is hitting .304 with six doubles, two triples, two homers and six RBI.

