Teams looking to avoid three-game losing streaks clash Monday as the New York Mets visit the Boston Red Sox for the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series. New York was outscored 19-4 in back-to-back home losses to Atlanta after posting a 1-0 victory in the season opener. Boston dropped its last two contests against Baltimore after pasting the Orioles 13-2 in Beantown on Friday.

First pitch at Fenway Park is set for 7:35 p.m. ET. New York is the -115 favorite on the money line in the latest Mets vs. Red Sox odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 11.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Mets picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model is coming off a banner 2019 season.

Here are the MLB odds and trends for Mets vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Mets money line: New York -115, Boston +105

Red Sox vs. Mets run line: New York -1.5

Red Sox vs. Mets over-under: 11.5 runs

NYM: The Mets have scored a total of five runs over their first three games

BOS: OF Jackie Bradley Jr. has begun the season with three straight multi-hit efforts

Why you should back the Mets

Michael Wacha makes his debut for New York after spending the first seven years of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 29-year-old right-hander is due for a victory, as his last as a starter came on June 21, 2019 against the Los Angeles Angels. Wacha posted a record of .500 or better for four straight seasons before going 6-7 last year.

New York's offense is itching to erupt after producing only six hits in two of the team's first three games. Michael Conforto has gotten off to the best start at the plate, going 4-for-8, while Brandon Nimmo batted .300 during the season-opening series against the Braves. Amed Rosario recorded three hits in seven at-bats over the first two games before going 0-for-4 on Sunday.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Josh Osich will be making his first major-league start but is only expected to pitch an inning or two before handing the reins to the bullpen. The 31-year-old southpaw worked a scoreless frame out of the bullpen against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday after going 4-0 over 57 relief appearances with the Chicago White Sox last year. Right-hander Zack Godley, a former starter for the Arizona Diamondbacks, is likely to take over for Osich and eat up innings.

Bradley beat up Baltimore pitching in Boston's season-opening series, going 7-for-11 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Three-time All-Star J.D. Martinez also got off to a strong start, recording five hits and driving in three runs over the first two games before an 0-for-4 performance on Sunday. The Red Sox could be in line for a power surge as Kevin Pillar and Christian Vazquez went deep Sunday after the team hit only one homer in its first two contests.

How to make Red Sox vs. Mets picks

The simulation suggests Boston's bullpen yields fewer than two earned runs.

So who wins Mets vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.