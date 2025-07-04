The Boston Red Sox will battle the Washington Nationals in an interleague matchup on Friday. Both teams are coming off interleague series wins. The Red Sox (43-45), who are fourth in the American League East, are 18-25 on the road this season. The Nationals (37-50), fifth in the National League East, are 18-25 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch for the Fourth of July clash from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., is set for 11:05 a.m. ET. The Nationals have won four of the last six meetings with the Red Sox. Boston is a -113 favorite on the money line (risk $113 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Nationals odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Why the Red Sox can win

Right-hander Lucas Giolito (4-1, 3.99 ERA) is expected to get the start for Boston. In 11 starts this season, he has pitched 58.2 innings, allowing 26 earned runs, 60 hits and 18 walks with 51 strikeouts. He is coming off a 15-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. In that outing, he pitched seven innings, allowing six hits, one run -- none earned -- with one walk and five strikeouts.

Among Boston's top hitters is right fielder Wilyer Abreu. In 76 games, he is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, 17 homers, 48 RBI and five stolen bases. He has hits in five of the last six games, including a 2-for-5 performance with two homers and five RBI in a 13-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. He was 3-for-7 with a homer and three RBI in the doubleheader split with the Reds on Wednesday.

Why the Nationals can win

Washington is expected to send right-hander Michael Soroka (3-5, 4.70 ERA) to the mound. In 11 starts this season, he has logged 59.1 innings, allowing 46 hits, 31 earned runs, 10 homers and 15 walks with 64 strikeouts. He received a no-decision in his last outing, an 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing two hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out five.

Among the Nationals' best offensive weapons is left fielder James Wood. In 87 games, he is batting .294 with 19 doubles, 23 homers and 67 RBI. He has a six-game hitting streak and has hits in eight of his last 10 games. He was 5-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Detroit Tigers. In Saturday's loss to the Angels, he was 2-for-4. He was 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in a 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on June 23.

How to make Red Sox vs. Nationals picks

