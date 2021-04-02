The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles had to wait an extra day to kick off their 2021 seasons. The Red Sox announced Thursday morning that their Opening Day game at Fenway was postponed due to rain. The BoSox and O's will instead start their seasons on Friday -- originally slated to be an off day.

"The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly," Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "The built-in off day was created just for this purpose and tomorrow's forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision."

The Red Sox enter the year three years removed from their 2018 World Series title and now many of those core players on the championship squad are no longer with the team. The Orioles, meanwhile, enter the season in year four of their rebuild with the franchise's young and exciting core beginning to progress.

You can find takeaways from Thursday's 13-game Opening Day slate here. Below is information for the Red Sox and Orioles postponed opener.

Orioles vs. Red Sox

Date: Friday, April 2 | Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Location: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Live stream: NESN via fuboTV (Try for free), MLB.TV TV: NESN; MASN

Probable pitchers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (BOS) vs. LHP John Means (BAL)

Odds: BAL +157; BOS -172; O/U: 9.5

Want to know more about what's going on in the boardroom? Listen below and follow Nothing Personal with David Samson. A Daily CBS Sports Podcast that delivers the truth on what's happening in the world of sports, business, and entertainment.

Storylines

Red Sox: The 2020 Red Sox finished behind the rebuilding Orioles during last year's abbreviated 60-game campaign. Now, Boston looks to bounce back after a dreadful showing. Although Manager Alex Cora was re-hired and returned to the club following his yearlong suspension from the game due to his involvement in the sign-stealing scandal, there's not much else that carried over from the 2018 championship club. For starters, the entire outfield will be different with Mookie Betts (traded to the Dodgers last offseason), Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. all gone. In 2021, the outfield will be some combination of Franchy Cordero, Hunter Renfroe and utilymen Enrique Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez. From the pitching staff, just Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez remain. Sale is still recovering from his March 2020 Tommy John surgery. Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo (acquired in Betts trade) figure to be the core Red Sox players in 2021 and beyond. The biggest question for Boston will be whether or not they can return to contention with this new roster.

Orioles: The Orioles have a few things to be excited about, or at least, they can be excited about the potential. All-Star John Means headlines the rotation and could cement his status as the club's ace in his third MLB season. Trey Mancini will make his return from cancer and if healthy, he could not only be a great comeback story but a huge boost for the O's offense. Then there's the young outfielders, 26-year-old Anthony Santander and 24-year-old Ryan Mountcastle who have the potential to become solid middle of the order bats in Baltimore's lineup. Ultimately though, this season will once again be about developing young talent. The team has a ways to go before they can be considered a true threat in the AL East.

SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has crushed MLB picks over the last three seasons, returning $3,178 to $100 bettors. He's shared a huge five-leg parlay for Opening Day featuring his top picks from Thursday, including one nearly 2-to-1 underdog to win outright! Get Oh's Opening Day parlay only at SportsLine.