Red Sox vs. Orioles odds: 2018 MLB picks for Saturday, April 14 from advanced computer model

Major League Baseball fans get an early Saturday afternoon treat when the Red Sox host the Orioles from Fenway Park at 1:05 p.m. ET. The Red Sox are -160 on the money line, meaning it would take a $160 bet on Boston to win to return $100. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.



The Red Sox are playing the Yankees on Thursday, with Boston winning (+105) by three runs.



The under is favored in this game.



The model knows the Orioles' offense is ice cold entering this series with a collective .216 batting average -- third worst in all of baseball. And the model also knows that Boston's bats have been booming so far in 2018, averaging close to six runs. The Red Sox have scored at least seven in four of their last five games entering their series with the Orioles.



But just because Boston's offense has been explosive thus far this season doesn't mean they can pull off a victory against their division rival and provide value on the money line.



The Orioles have defeated the Red Sox in four of the last five games these two teams have played at Fenway Park prior to Friday's contest.



Taking the mound for Baltimore on Saturday will be Alex Cobb, who's making his Orioles debut. Cobb will look to pick up where he left off in 2017, as the veteran right-hander posted a 3.66 ERA across 29 starts.

Cobb's counterpart, Hector Velazquez, is 1-0 with an 3.12 ERA this season. The computer model is predicting Velazquez to strike out five Orioles in five innings.



The Orioles-Red Sox game is scheduled for Saturday.