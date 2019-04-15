Red Sox vs. Orioles odds: 2019 Patriots' Day MLB picks, best predictions from model on 19-11 run
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Red Sox vs. Orioles on Monday 10,000 times.
The Baltimore Orioles will try to even the series against the Boston Red Sox on Patriots' Day. First pitch from Fenway Park is at 11:05 a.m. ET on Monday. The Red Sox struggled mightily to start the season, winning just two of their first 10 games. Meanwhile, the Orioles sprinted out of the gate, winning four of their first five, but have since cooled. In fact, Baltimore enters Monday's AL East matchup having lost five of its last six contests. The latest Red Sox vs. Orioles odds show Boston at -250 on the money line (risk $250 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs Vegas expects to be scored is 11. With two AL East teams that are extremely familiar with each other battling it out in a morning start, you'll want to see the MLB predictions from the model at SportsLine before locking in your Red Sox vs. Orioles picks.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks and is off to a profitable start on its MLB money line picks this season. The model entered week 3 of the season on a strong 19-11 run on all MLB selections.
Now, the model has locked in on Red Sox vs. Orioles. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. That pick is only available at SportsLine.
The model knows the Red Sox have had massive success against the Orioles in recent years. In fact, Boston has beaten the Orioles in 20 of the last 24 meetings.
The Red Sox enter Monday's AL East showdown having plated at least five runs in four of their last five games. In Friday's victory over Baltimore, Boston had four players record multiple hits. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, while Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland and Eduardo Nunez combined for six hits, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Now, the Red Sox will look to tee off against Orioles starting pitcher Dan Straily, who went 2-5 with a 4.28 ERA on the road last season.
But just because Boston has dominated this series doesn't mean it's the best value on the Red Sox vs. Orioles money line.
Baltimore was blanked for the first time this season on Sunday, but its offensive production should be able to bounce back Monday. In the second game of the series against Boston, the Orioles broke out with 13 hits in a 9-5 victory. Chris Davis snapped his historic slump to lead Baltimore with three hits and four RBIs. Left fielder Trey Mancini (.339) has also been productive at the plate to start the season with six home runs and 12 runs batted in.
So who wins Red Sox vs. Orioles? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Red Sox vs. Orioles money line you should be all over Monday, all from the advanced model on a strong 19-11 run on MLB picks.
