Red Sox vs. Orioles odds: 2019 Patriots' Day MLB picks, predictions from model on 19-11 run

The Boston Red Sox look for their second straight victory over the Baltimore Orioles when they meet in an early 2019 Patriots' Day matchup on Monday. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. ET from Fenway Park. The Red Sox shut out Baltimore in a 4-0 victory on Sunday with a stellar pitching performance from David Price. Boston also opened the series with a 6-4 victory over the Orioles, who have lost five of their last six. Hector Velazquez is scheduled to start for the Red Sox, opposed by veteran Dan Straily of the Orioles. Boston is a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) and the over-under for total runs scored is 11 in the latest Red Sox vs. Orioles odds. Before you lock in your Red Sox vs. Orioles picks and MLB predictions for Patriots' Day 2019, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Red Sox got off to an extremely slow to the season. Boston's struggles can be directly attributed to its pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors in team ERA (6.27). The defending champions have allowed six or more runs 10 times this season, but they're coming off one of their best pitching performances of the year. In Sunday's 4-0 victory over Baltimore, Boston allowed no runs on five hits.

Velazquez has been red-hot, allowing one or no hits in three of his last four appearances. Plus, the Red Sox have dominated their AL East rivals at Fenway, winning nine of their last 12 games at home against the Orioles.

But just because Boston has dominated this series doesn't mean it's the best value on the Red Sox vs. Orioles money line.

Baltimore was blanked for the first time this season on Sunday, but its offensive production should be able to bounce back Monday. In the second game of the series against Boston, the Orioles broke out with 13 hits in a 9-5 victory. Chris Davis snapped his historic slump to lead Baltimore with three hits and four RBIs. Left fielder Trey Mancini (.339) has also been productive at the plate to start the season with six home runs and 12 runs batted in.

