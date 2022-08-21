Teams battling for an American League Wild-Card spot meet in the rubber match of their three-game series when the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday Night Baseball. The Orioles (62-58) won Friday's matchup 15-10, before the Red Sox (60-61) rebounded with a 4-3 victory on Saturday. Baltimore is 2.5 games out of the third Wild-Card position, while Boston is five back. The Red Sox have won four of their past six games, while the Orioles have lost five of eight.

First pitch from Muncy Bank Ballpark in Baltimore is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Red Sox lead the all-time series 1,252-1,027, including a 585-560 edge in games played on the road. Both teams are listed at -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Orioles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Red Sox vs. Orioles money line: Boston -110, Baltimore -110

Red Sox vs. Orioles over/under: 8.5 runs

Red Sox vs. Orioles run line: Red Sox -1.5 (+143)

BOS: The Red Sox are 10-3 in their last 13 Sunday games

BAL: The Orioles are 21-9 in their last 30 games against a team with a losing record

Why you should back the Red Sox



Boston is expected to send right-hander Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.28 ERA) to the mound. Pivetta was dominant in his last start, tossing a one-hitter with three walks and six strikeouts in seven innings of a 5-3 win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. It was his first win since June 24. He has pitched well in each of his last five starts, allowing four runs or fewer in each one. This will be his second start against the Orioles this season. He took the loss in their May 1 meeting, allowing three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, walking zero and striking out five.

Offensively, centerfielder Alex Verdugo has been on fire. He has a five-game hitting streak, batting 10-for-22 (.455) during that stretch. In 35 career games against Baltimore, he is batting .266 with nine doubles, one homer and 12 RBIs. He has also been a consistent part of the offense this season, batting .283 on the year with seven homers, 57 RBI and 51 runs scored.

Why you should back the Orioles

Despite the Red Sox dominance in the all-time series with Baltimore, the Orioles have won six of 11 meetings this season. Shortstop Ramon Urias has already had himself quite the series, going 4-for-8 with a home run. He has found Boston pitching to his liking all season, batting .302 with two doubles, two homers and five RBI in 11 games against them. For his career, Urias is hitting .329 against the Red Sox with four doubles, two homers and eight RBI in 24 games.

Baltimore is expected to send right-hander Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.58 ERA) to the hill. He has won two of his last three starts, including a 4-2 decision at Toronto on Tuesday. In that game, Kremer went seven innings, allowing two earned runs, seven hits and one walk, while striking out six. His last loss came at Boston on Aug. 11, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits, walking one and striking out six.

