Red Sox vs. Orioles odds, line: MLB picks, June 14 predictions from model on 33-18 roll

The Boston Red Sox look to continue their road dominance over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday when they meet in the first of a three-game series. The Red Sox (36-34), third in the American League East Division, have won 15 of the last 17 games played in Baltimore, while the Orioles (21-47), fifth in AL East, are 9-25 at home this season. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Boston has won four of seven against the Orioles this season, including two of three at Baltimore. The latest Red Sox vs. Orioles odds show Boston at -260 on the money line (risk $260 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4, 5.00 ERA) gets the start for Boston. He allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Rays in his last appearance. In 16 career games, including 14 starts, Rodriguez is 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA against the Orioles. For the season, he has walked 22, while striking out 80. He has a WHIP of 1.39. The Red Sox, 7-6 in June, have a four-game road winning streak.

Right fielder J.D. Martinez (.299), who has had a pair of multi-hit games against the Orioles this season, was 5-for-15 (.333) with two doubles and two home runs in the past four games against the Texas Rangers. Also red hot of late is shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.295), who is 5-for-14 (.357) with two home runs over the past four games, and catcher Christian Vazquez (.286), who is 5-for-12 (.417) with a double in the past three.

But just because Boston has been dominant against Baltimore of late does not mean it is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Orioles money line.

That's because the Orioles have had some success against Boston, winning five of the last seven season series against the Red Sox. Andrew Cashner was scheduled to take the mound for Baltimore, but was a late scratch due to a blister. In his place, Baltimore will turn to Luis Ortiz, a top-20 prospect in the organization who was acquired in the 2018 Jonathan Schoop deal with Milwaukee. He's appeared in just two MLB games since that trade, meaning the Red Sox will need to scramble to get together a solid scouting report on him.

Left fielder Trey Mancini (.302) has swung a hot bat for the Orioles of late, going 4-for-11 (.364) with a double, triple and home run in the just-completed three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. He has hit three home runs over the past 10 games. Also red hot is outfielder Anthony Santander (.385), who went 6-for-12 (.500) with a double and three RBIs against the Blue Jays.

