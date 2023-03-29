The Boston Red Sox begin life after Xander Bogaerts when they host the American League East-rival Baltimore Orioles in the 2023 MLB season opener for both teams on Thursday. Bogaerts, who was a four-time All-Star and won two World Series titles while spending the first 10 years of his career with Boston, opted out of his contract in November and signed a massive 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres a month later. The Red Sox occupied the AL East basement last season with a 78-84 record, while Baltimore finished above .500 for the first time in six years at 83-79.

Red Sox vs. Orioles money line: Boston -125, Baltimore +105

Red Sox vs. Orioles over/under: 9 runs

Red Sox vs. Orioles run line: Boston -1.5

BOS: The Red Sox won their final six home games in 2022, including three against Baltimore

BAL: The Orioles lost five of their last six overall meetings with Boston last year

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston finished 2022 with a losing record for the first time in six full campaigns but still won the season series with the Orioles, going 10-9 overall and 6-4 at home. The Red Sox will miss Bogaerts' offensive production, but they still have one of the most feared hitters in the game in Rafael Devers. A two-time All-Star, the 26-year-old Dominican third baseman recorded 27 home runs and 87 RBI in 141 games last year but had more than 30 blasts and 110 RBI in each of his previous two full seasons.

Boston also added several key players during the offseason, including 2017 NLCS MVP Justin Turner, 2021 NL RBI leader Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan's Pacific League. The 29-year-old Yoshida, who posted a .350 average for Orix in 2020 and hit .339 the following season, set a World Baseball Classic record earlier this month by registering 13 RBI for Japan. The Red Sox also have a Rookie of the Year candidate in first baseman Triston Casas, who posted five homers and 12 RBI in 27 games last campaign and batted .333 with four blasts and 10 RBI this spring. Another newcomer is RHP Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner who is 4-1 with a 3.53 ERA in seven career starts at Fenway.

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore got off to a rough start in 2022 but began to turn things around in July with a 10-game winning streak and finished three games behind Tampa Bay for the final AL wild-card spot. The Orioles own the third-best Opening Day winning percentage in major-league history as they are 71-49-1 since the franchise debuted in 1901. The club won eight consecutive season openers from 2011-18 and posted a 3-1 victory at Boston in 2021.

Anthony Santander is coming off the best season of his career as he recorded 33 homers and 89 RBI last year. Another key member of Baltimore's lineup is catcher Adley Rutschman, who had a solid rookie campaign in 2022 and batted .310 with four blasts and a 1.015 OPS during spring training. The Orioles also will have a newcomer on the mound Thursday in Kyle Gibson, a 35-year-old righty who has registered a 1.57 ERA and 0.63 WHIP in four outings at Fenway Park.

How to make Red Sox vs. Orioles picks

