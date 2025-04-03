The Boston Red Sox battle the Baltimore Orioles in the third and deciding game of their series on Thursday afternoon. Baltimore posted an 8-5 win on Monday, before Boston earned a 3-0 victory on Wednesday. The Red Sox (2-4), who finished third in the American League East at 81-81 in 2024, were 43-38 on the road a year ago. The Orioles (3-3), who placed second in the division at 91-71 last season, were 44-37 on their home field.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Orioles have won nine of the past 15 meetings. Boston is a -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Orioles odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9. Before making any Orioles vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2025 MLB season on a 34-18 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+729). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions.

Red Sox vs. Orioles money line: Boston -120, Baltimore +100 at Caesars Sportsbook

Red Sox vs. Orioles over-under: 9 runs

Red Sox vs. Orioles run line: Boston -1.5 (+158)

BOS: The Red Sox are 3-7 on the money line over the past 10 games

BAL: The Orioles are 6-4 on the money line over the past 10 games

Right-hander Tanner Houck (0-1, 6.35 ERA) gets the start for Boston. It will be his second start of the season, after taking the loss in a 4-1 defeat at Texas on Friday. In that game, Houck pitched 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits, four earned runs and three walks, while striking out two. In 30 starts last season, Houck went 9-10 with a 3.12 ERA. In 178.2 innings, he allowed 156 hits, 62 earned runs and 48 walks, while striking out 154.

Shortstop Trevor Story is coming off a dominant performance in Wednesday's win. He finished 3-for-4 with a homer and one run scored. For the season, he is batting .263 with a homer and an RBI. In 23 career games against Baltimore, he has four doubles, four homers and 16 RBI, with 10 walks and three stolen bases.

Baltimore sends right-hander Charlie Morton (0-1, 10.80 ERA) to the hill. He took the loss in his first start, an 8-2 decision at Toronto on Friday. In that game, he pitched 3.1 innings, allowing seven hits, four earned runs and one walk, while striking out three. He spent the past four years with the Atlanta Braves. In 30 starts last season, he went 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA. In 165.1 innings, he allowed 154 hits, 77 earned runs and 65 walks with 167 strikeouts.

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle helps power the Baltimore offense. In six games this season, he is hitting .250 with a double and an RBI. He was among the Orioles' top hitters a year ago. In 124 games, he batted .271 with 30 doubles, two triples, 13 homers and 63 RBI. In 64 career games against Boston, he is batting .285 with 11 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 33 RBI.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Orioles, and which side has all the value?

