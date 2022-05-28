The Baltimore Orioles continue a five-game set at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, the first game of an MLB doubleheader. The sizzling Red Sox offense got off to a fast start in Friday night's series opener. Boston had a six-run lead entering the seventh inning, but the bullpen allowed 10 runs in the final three to lose 12-8. The Red Sox (21-24) entered Friday's game on a hot streak, posting an 11-4 record since May 10. The Orioles (19-27) have won five of their past eight. They occupy the bottom two spots in the AL East, both double digits behind the first-place New York Yankees. Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start for Boston, while the other Orioles starter hasn't been announced.

Red Sox vs. Orioles money line: Baltimore +175, Boston -200

Red Sox vs. Orioles over-under: 9.5 runs

Red Sox vs. Orioles run line: Boston -1.5 (-105)

Orioles: They average 3.7 runs (3.4 on the road), ranking 26th in MLB.

Red Sox: They average 4.8 runs (4.5 at home), seventh in the majors.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston has been hot at the plate and looks like it could stay that way. The Red Sox lead the American League in batting average (.257) and were third in OPS (.727). Baltimore was 12th in the AL with a .229 average and 12th in OPS at .650. J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have all been hot, and Boston has scored 81 runs in its past nine games, going 7-2. Martinez is hitting an MLB-best .379 and has a 1.036 OPS, fourth in the majors. Devers also is in the top 10 in OPS at .966, putting up a team-high 10 homers and driving in 25 runs.

Second baseman Trevor Story is third in the big leagues with 37 RBI and has nine homers and six stolen bases. Bogaerts is batting .323 and went 2-for-4 Friday with three RBI. Eovaldi has good command of the strike zone this season, striking out 26 percent of the batters he faces and walking just four percent. He has kept Boston in almost every game, allowing three runs or fewer in but one appearance and going 1-2 in his nine starts.

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore is starting to come around a little bit as it builds with young talent. Top prospect Adley Rutschman was called up last week, and the catcher had five hits, including a triple, in his first 20 at-bats. The College World Series champion and Player of the Year for Oregon State was taken No. 1 overall in 2019. He joins a core that features first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielders Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander. Hays has been the best so far, hitting .288 with 11 doubles, 22 RBI and an OPS of .811. He had a two-run homer Friday.

Mullins is trying to find his groove after hitting .360 with 30 homers last season. He has five this year and is hitting .246, but he could get right Saturday. The Orioles' lineup could put Eovaldi in a lot of trouble, as he has allowed 15 homers in nine starts. Santander has been more selective at the plate and has a .720 OPS and leads the team in home runs and RBI, He hit his eighth homer Friday night and has driven in 24. Trey Mancini (.729 OPS) also could find his pop at any time. The bullpen has the fourth-best ERA in the majors, led by Jorge López (1.29).

