The Boston Red Sox will look to stay hot as they face the Philadelphia Phillies in a key interleague matchup on Monday night. Boston is coming off a 6-1 win over the Chicago Cubs, while Philadelphia dropped an 8-2 decision to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Red Sox (54-47), third in the American League East, have won eight of their last 10 games. The Phillies (56-43), first in the National League East, have dropped six of 10.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 6:45 p.m. ET. The Red Sox have won four of the last six meetings with the Phillies, including two in a row. Philadelphia is a -211 favorite on the money line (risk $211 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Phillies, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Red Sox vs. Phillies money line Boston +174, Philadelphia -211 at DraftKings Sportsbook Red Sox vs. Phillies over/under 8.5 runs Red Sox vs. Phillies run line Philadelphia -1.5 (-107) Red Sox vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Red Sox vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Phillies can win

Philadelphia is expected to send right-hander Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.36 ERA) to the mound. In 19 starts this season, Wheeler has logged 122 innings pitched, allowing 79 hits, 32 earned runs and 26 walks with 154 strikeouts. He received a no-decision in his last outing, a 5-4 loss at San Diego. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs and one walk with six strikeouts.

Helping power the Philadelphia offense is shortstop Trea Turner. In 97 games this season, he is hitting .288 with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 41 RBI. He has also stolen 25 bases. He has hits in seven of the last 10 games, including three consecutive. In Saturday's 9-5 win over the Angels, he was 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and one run scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Red Sox can win

Boston is expected to counter with right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler (6-6, 6.12 ERA). In 16 starts this year, he has pitched 78 innings, allowing 87 hits, 53 earned runs and 35 walks with 63 strikeouts. He is coming off a no-decision in a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on July 10. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts.

imLeft fielder Jarren Duran is among Boston's top hitters. In 100 games this season, he is batting .257 with 25 doubles, 10 triples, eight homers, 50 RBI and 16 stolen bases. In Friday's 4-1 loss to the Cubs, he was 1-for-2 with two walks and one run scored. He was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI in a 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on July 9. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Phillies vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.